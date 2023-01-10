Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yeare arnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) : This leading branded food company of North America which offers premium edible products, with refined focus on innovation, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands’s shares gained 22.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Southern Copper’s shares gained 42.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

