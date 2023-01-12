Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.

Splunk Inc. Price and Consensus

Splunk Inc. Price and Consensus

Splunk Inc. price-consensus-chart | Splunk Inc. Quote

Richardson Electronics (RELL - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions, serving the RF, Wireless & Power Conversion; Electron Device; Security; and Display Systems markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 day.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) : This CX solutions company that provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

IBEX Limited Price and Consensus

IBEX Limited Price and Consensus

IBEX Limited price-consensus-chart | IBEX Limited Quote

StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company that offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - free report >>

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - free report >>

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) - free report >>

IBEX Limited (IBEX) - free report >>

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers finance internet