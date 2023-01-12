We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics (RELL - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions, serving the RF, Wireless & Power Conversion; Electron Device; Security; and Display Systems markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 day.
IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) : This CX solutions company that provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company that offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.