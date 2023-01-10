Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Safe Bulkers (SB - Free Report) : This company which is international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.90%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This private market investment firms that offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds in Latin America,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.80%, compared with the industry average of 2.73%.

Axa (AXAHY - Free Report) : This international group of insurance and related financial services company with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%.

