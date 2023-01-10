In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This private markets investment firms that offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds principally in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Patria Investments Limited’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass’ shares gained 43.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) : This company which has concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.