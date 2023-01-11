We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bull of the Day: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Inflation has hit many parts of the world. You can see it in everything from wages to houses to cars to food prices. Rather than get down on the inflationary blues, why not invest in the stocks are benefiting from the trend. It’s not stocks like the tech stocks that led the way previously which you should be looking at. Where can you find them?
Leaning on the Zacks Rank allows you to uncover stocks with the strongest earnings trends. These earnings trends can show you what’s happening beneath the surface of many publicly traded companies. One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report)
Incorporated in Delaware in 1923, Archer Daniels Midland Company is successor to the Daniels Linseed Co. Founded in 1902, this Illinois-based company is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products.
The company processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other feedstuffs. Moreover, it engages in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of products like natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products as well as other specialty food and feed ingredients.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Archer Daniels Midland is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which also enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of A and Momentum of A to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the favorable rank is that analysts have been upping the ante for both this year and next year. While EPS growth is currently forecast to come in at 44% this year, there is a contraction for next year. However, over the last 90 days, our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year is up from $6.89 to $7.48 while next year’s number is up from $5.98 to $6.36.