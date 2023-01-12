In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 11th:
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company that offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland -based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B
