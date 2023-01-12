Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 11th:

Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company that offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that  provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Wolters Kluwer NV PEG Ratio (TTM)

Wolters Kluwer NV PEG Ratio (TTM)

Wolters Kluwer NV peg-ratio-ttm | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland -based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY) - free report >>

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) - free report >>

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-staples