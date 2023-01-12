In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC - Free Report) : This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
ProFrac Holding Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17 compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Nomad Foods Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.10 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in hospitality business markets and operates vacation ownership resorts and also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Hilton Grand Vacations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.94 compared with 28.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
