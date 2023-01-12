In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.73%.
MGIC Investment (MTG - Free Report) : This company that provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.10%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%.
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company that is engaged in general banking business,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.54%.
