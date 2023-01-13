Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

StoneCo (STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus

StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus

StoneCo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | StoneCo Ltd. Quote

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This company that provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote

Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR - Free Report) : This company which offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 day.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) - free report >>

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) - free report >>

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) - free report >>

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks communications computers internet-content utilities