New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
StoneCo (STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This company that provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR - Free Report) : This company which offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.