Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
Performance Food Group (PFGC - Free Report) : This company which markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Performance Food Group’s shares gained 29.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
OneSpaWorld (OSW - Free Report) : This company which is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
OneSpaWorld’ shares gained 22.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC - Free Report) : This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
ProFrac Holding Corp.’s shares gained 44.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
