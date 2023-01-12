Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Performance Food Group (PFGC - Free Report) : This company which markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Performance Food Group Company Price and Consensus

Performance Food Group Company Price and Consensus

Performance Food Group Company price-consensus-chart | Performance Food Group Company Quote

Performance Food Group’s shares gained 29.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Performance Food Group Company Price

Performance Food Group Company Price

Performance Food Group Company price | Performance Food Group Company Quote

OneSpaWorld (OSW - Free Report) : This company which is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Quote

OneSpaWorld’ shares gained 22.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited price | OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Quote

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC - Free Report) : This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProFrac Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote

ProFrac Holding Corp.’s shares gained 44.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price

ProFrac Holding Corp. price | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) - free report >>

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) - free report >>

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy consumer-discretionary retail