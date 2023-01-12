Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Bridge Investment Group (BRDG - Free Report) : This company which is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.57%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 0.12%.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST - Free Report) : This television broadcasting and digital media company that currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

