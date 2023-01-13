Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 13th:

KnowBe4 (KNBE - Free Report) : This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Interactive Brokers IBKR: This worldwide automated electronic broker that specializes in routing orders, besides executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on more than 150 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

