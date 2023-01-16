We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP - Free Report) : This company which produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
CocaCola Europacific Partners Price and Consensus
CocaCola Europacific Partners price-consensus-chart | CocaCola Europacific Partners Quote
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This company that provides identity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.
Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote
Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This crude oil transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Euronav NV Price and Consensus
Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.