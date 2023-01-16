Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP - Free Report) : This company which produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CocaCola Europacific Partners Price and Consensus

CocaCola Europacific Partners Price and Consensus

CocaCola Europacific Partners price-consensus-chart | CocaCola Europacific Partners Quote

Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This company that provides identity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This crude oil transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Euronav NV Price and Consensus

Euronav NV Price and Consensus

Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - free report >>

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) - free report >>

Euronav NV (EURN) - free report >>

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>

CocaCola Europacific Partners (CCEP) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance