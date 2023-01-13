In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building material manufacturing company which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
HeidelbergCement has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74 compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Expedia Group (EXPE - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest online travel companies in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Expedia Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.27 compared with 112.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
California Resources (CRC - Free Report) : This exploration and production company which is also a producer of oil and natural gas principally in California, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
California Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.