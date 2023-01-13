Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:  

HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building material manufacturing company which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74 compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Expedia Group (EXPE - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest online travel companies in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Expedia Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.27 compared with 112.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

California Resources (CRC - Free Report) : This exploration and production company which is also a producer of oil and natural gas principally in California, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

California Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


