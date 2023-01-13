In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.73%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.47%.
Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) : This company which is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
