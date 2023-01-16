In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.
Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 16% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP - Free Report) : This company which produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
