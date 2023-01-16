In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Euronav NV (EURN) - free report >>
Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Euronav NV (EURN) - free report >>
Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
DoubleDown’s shares gained 5.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof B.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This company that provides identity solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.
Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote
Okta’s shares gained 34% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Okta, Inc. Price
Okta, Inc. price | Okta, Inc. Quote
Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This crude oil transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Euronav NV Price and Consensus
Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote
Euronav’s shares gained 16.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Euronav NV Price
Euronav NV price | Euronav NV Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.