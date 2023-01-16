Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

DoubleDown’s shares gained 5.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof B.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This company that provides identity solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

Okta’s shares gained 34% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Okta, Inc. Price

Okta, Inc. Price

Okta, Inc. price | Okta, Inc. Quote

Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This crude oil transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Euronav NV Price and Consensus

Euronav NV Price and Consensus

Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote

Euronav’s shares gained 16.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Euronav NV Price

Euronav NV Price

Euronav NV price | Euronav NV Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Euronav NV (EURN) - free report >>

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) - free report >>

Published in

transportation