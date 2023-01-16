In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16:
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV - Free Report) : This vacation ownership resorts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Hilton Grand Vacations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56, compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Coca-Cola Europacific PartnersPLC (CCEP - Free Report) : This company which produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic beverages carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Coca-Cola Europacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.65, compared with 19.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MGIC InvestmentCorporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 17.98 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
