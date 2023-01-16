Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16:

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV - Free Report) : This vacation ownership resorts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56, compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Coca-Cola Europacific PartnersPLC (CCEP - Free Report) : This company which produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic beverages carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.65, compared with 19.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MGIC InvestmentCorporation (MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 17.98 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

