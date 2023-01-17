We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM - Free Report) : This cellulose specialty products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) : This operator and franchisee of drive-through shops has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.