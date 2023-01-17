Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM - Free Report) : This cellulose specialty products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) : This operator and franchisee of drive-through shops has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


