Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM - Free Report) : This cellulose specialty products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier’s shares gained 93.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof A.

Anheuser-BuschInBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) : This maker of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Anheuser-Busch’s shares gained 29.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Kala’s shares gained 46.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

