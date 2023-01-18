We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Cyngn Inc. (CYN - Free Report) : This autonomous vehicle technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Cyngn Inc. Price and Consensus
Cyngn Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cyngn Inc. Quote
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62% over the last 60 days.
Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL - Free Report) : This cancer focused biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY - Free Report) : This development-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.