Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This operator of food and drug stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%.
