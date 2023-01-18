Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This operator of food and drug stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

