New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a professional sports team has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) : This operator and franchisee of drive-through shops has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of precious and base metal assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


