We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has modestly underperformed relative to the S&P 500 over the last year, down roughly 15%.
One company residing in the sector, Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) , has seen its earnings outlook shift negative over the last several months, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Advance Auto Parts primarily sells replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks.
Let’s take a deeper dive into how the company shapes up.
Share Performance
Over the last year, AAP shares have widely lagged behind the S&P 500, down more than 30%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
And over the last three months, sellers have remained in control, with shares down 13% and again lagging behind the general market.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Quarterly Results
Advance Auto has struggled to find consistency within its quarterly results, falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in back-to-back quarters. Top-line results have also left some to be desired, with AAP missing revenue expectations in three consecutive quarters.
Just in its latest release, the company fell short of earnings expectations by roughly 15% and reported sales marginally below estimates.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Growth Outlook
Despite its earnings outlook coming under pressure, AAP still carries a respectable growth profile, with earnings forecasted to climb 5% in its current fiscal year (FY22) and a further 5.4% in FY23.
The projected earnings growth comes on top of forecasted Y/Y revenue upticks of 1% in FY22 and 2.6% in FY23.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Inconsistent quarterly results and negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company in the near term.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have lowered their bottom-line outlook across the last several months.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.