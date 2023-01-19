Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR - Free Report) : This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AXA SA (AXAHY - Free Report) : This banking and insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Axa Sa Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

Axa Sa Dividend Yield (TTM)

Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This food and beverage products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Campbell Soup Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Published in

consumer-staples