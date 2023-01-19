Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Tencent’s shares gained 115.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AXA SA (AXAHY - Free Report) : This banking and insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AXA’s shares gained 28.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR - Free Report) : This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris’ shares gained 27% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

