We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote
Tencent’s shares gained 115.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote
AXA SA (AXAHY - Free Report) : This banking and insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Axa Sa Price and Consensus
Axa Sa price-consensus-chart | Axa Sa Quote
AXA’s shares gained 28.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Axa Sa Price
Axa Sa price | Axa Sa Quote
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR - Free Report) : This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote
Tenaris’ shares gained 27% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.