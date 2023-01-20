Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE - Free Report) : This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL - Free Report) : This cancer focused biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

UiPath Inc. (PATH - Free Report) : This robotic process automation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.

biotechnology medical