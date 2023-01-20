We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE - Free Report) : This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Portage Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus
Portage Biotech Inc. price-consensus-chart | Portage Biotech Inc. Quote
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL - Free Report) : This cancer focused biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
UiPath Inc. (PATH - Free Report) : This robotic process automation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.
UiPath, Inc. Price and Consensus
UiPath, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UiPath, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.