Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH - Free Report) : This hotel franchisor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%.
