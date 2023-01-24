Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) - free report >>

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) - free report >>

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) - free report >>

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>

Published in

construction pharmaceuticals