New Strong Buy Stocks for January 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
