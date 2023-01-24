Back to top

Bull of the Day: United Rentals (URI)

Coming out of the pandemic, there were many newly found shortages. These shortages led to higher prices for consumers across the globe. It also made for some incredible years for several companies. Many were able to charge prices that they will never see again, with unbelievable margins as well. Moving forward, it has become tough to recognize which companies will be able to keep their margins high and keep the profits rolling in.

One way to figure it out is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have the strongest earnings trends, which are most likely to continue on in the future. One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, United Rentals (URI - Free Report) .

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. It provides rental equipment for a diverse range of industries and uses, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, oil and gas, government, and disaster response. The company has an extensive inventory of equipment, including earthmoving equipment, aerial work platforms, power and HVAC equipment, pumps, tools, and more. United Rentals operates through a network of over 1,300 rental locations in North America and 11 other countries.

Over the last sixty days, five analysts have increased their earnings estimates for next year. That bullish behavior is the recent why the stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These revisions have also pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year from $35.25 to $37.58. That now represents earnings growth of 15.5% for next year. Current year growth is even stronger, at 47.46%.

The stock has had one of the strongest Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Charts over the last few years. Earnings bottomed out into the depths of the COVID shutdown. Since then, earnings have consistently grown year-over-year. Not only have earnings been on the rise year-over-year, but estimates have ticked up nearly each and every month.


