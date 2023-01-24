Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

 

 

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Gold Fields Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gold Fields Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gold Fields Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Gold Fields Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited dividend-yield-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) - free report >>

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) - free report >>

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) - free report >>

Published in

construction