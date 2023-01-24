In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Gold Fields Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Gold Fields Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Gold Fields Limited Quote
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited dividend-yield-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
