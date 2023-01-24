Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Eton’s shares gained 66.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu’s shares gained 28.4 % over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti’s shares gained 73.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

