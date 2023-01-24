In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.90, compared with 18.91 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Sappi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
SK Telecom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.56, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
