Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.90, compared with 18.91 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.56, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


