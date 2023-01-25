Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV - Free Report) : This mobile and fixed telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA - Free Report) : This company that provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


