Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV - Free Report) : This mobile and fixed telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Telefonica Brasil S.A. Price and Consensus
Telefonica Brasil S.A. price-consensus-chart | Telefonica Brasil S.A. Quote
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc Price and Consensus
Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA - Free Report) : This company that provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.
Vasta Platform Limited Price and Consensus
Vasta Platform Limited price-consensus-chart | Vasta Platform Limited Quote
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote
