Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV - Free Report) : This mobile and fixed telecommunications services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Evercore Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This food and beverage products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Campbell Soup Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

