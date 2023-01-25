In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV - Free Report) : This mobile and fixed telecommunications services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Telefonica Brasil S.A. Price and Consensus
Telefonica Brasil S.A. price-consensus-chart | Telefonica Brasil S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Telefonica Brasil S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Telefonica Brasil S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Telefonica Brasil S.A. Quote
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc Price and Consensus
Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
Evercore Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Evercore Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Evercore Inc Quote
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This food and beverage products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus
Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
Campbell Soup Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Campbell Soup Company dividend-yield-ttm | Campbell Soup Company Quote
