Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop’s shares gained 109.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT - Free Report) : This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Veracyte’s shares gained 49.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore’s shares gained 32.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


