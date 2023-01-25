In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Vipshop’s shares gained 109.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT - Free Report) : This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Veracyte’s shares gained 49.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Evercore’s shares gained 32.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
