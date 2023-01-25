In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.19, compared with 18.91 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA - Free Report) : This company that provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.
Vasta Platform has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 17.86 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Evercore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.26, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
