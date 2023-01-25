Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Richardson Electronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.19, compared with 18.91 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA - Free Report) : This company that provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.

Vasta Platform Limited Price and Consensus

Vasta Platform Limited Price and Consensus

Vasta Platform Limited price-consensus-chart | Vasta Platform Limited Quote

Vasta Platform has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 17.86 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vasta Platform Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Vasta Platform Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Vasta Platform Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Vasta Platform Limited Quote

Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

Evercore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.26, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Evercore Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Evercore Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Evercore Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Evercore Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - free report >>

Evercore Inc (EVR) - free report >>

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) - free report >>

Published in

computers