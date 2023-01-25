In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT - Free Report) : This publicly traded REIT carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
NexPoint has a PEG ratio of 1.67 compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 2.01 compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
