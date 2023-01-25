In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) - free report >>
Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) - free report >>
Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Yext, Inc. (YEXT - Free Report) : This company which operates a cloud-based platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Yext Price and Consensus
Yext price-consensus-chart | Yext Quote
Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM - Free Report) : This enterprise cloud software products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Sprinklr, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprinklr, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprinklr, Inc. Quote
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 62% over the last 60 days.
Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote
Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of precious and base metal assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Vizsla Silver Corp. Price and Consensus
Vizsla Silver Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vizsla Silver Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.