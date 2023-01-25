Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Yext, Inc. (YEXT - Free Report) : This company which operates a cloud-based platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Yext Price and Consensus

Yext Price and Consensus

Yext price-consensus-chart | Yext Quote

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM - Free Report) : This enterprise cloud software products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Sprinklr, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprinklr, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprinklr, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprinklr, Inc. Quote

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 62% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of precious and base metal assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Vizsla Silver Corp. Price and Consensus

Vizsla Silver Corp. Price and Consensus

Vizsla Silver Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vizsla Silver Corp. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>

Yext (YEXT) - free report >>

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) - free report >>

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) - free report >>

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) - free report >>

Published in

computers