Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Inter Parfums, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Inter Parfums, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electrical and electronic products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus
Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Panasonic Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Panasonic Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote
