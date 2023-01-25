Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BAE Systems plc (BAESY - Free Report) : This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) : This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


