Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR - Free Report) : This communications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Quote

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Portage Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus

Portage Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus

Portage Biotech Inc. price-consensus-chart | Portage Biotech Inc. Quote

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) - free report >>

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>

Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) - free report >>

Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) - free report >>

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) - free report >>

Published in

semiconductor