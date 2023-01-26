We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR - Free Report) : This communications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.