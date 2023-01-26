Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) : This company which provides products and services to the energy industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

