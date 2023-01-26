Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.00, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

