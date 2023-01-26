Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A - Free Report) : This application-focused solutions provider to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilent has a PEG ratio of 2.76 compared with 5.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 2.01 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Wolters Kluwer NV PEG Ratio (TTM)

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4, Inc. Price and Consensus

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 2.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KnowBe4, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

