In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) - free report >>
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) - free report >>
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
An Update on the Q4 Earnings Season
This was a week packed with Q4 corporate earnings reports.
Investors continue monitoring those reports while stocks generally have been disregarding bad economic news. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to give us some perspective on all of that.
1. How long can the market ignore bad economic news?
2. As Wall Street analysts have been revising estimates to the downside, and as stocks price in earnings declines well before their reported, had stocks already priced in more earnings erosion and if so by what percentage?
3. Do you expect weaker corporate guidance to put more downward pressure on the market?
4. So is the market climbing a wall of worry now?
5. Tech stocks had opened this new year with an uptrend. How will results from mega cap tech, out this week, test that trend?
6. History shows though that stocks are more apt to rise in years when corporate earnings fall. Do you see that happening this year or is it still too soon to tell?
7. The market has been fairly resilient so far this year. But you posed the question earlier this week in your Global Market commentary whether we’ve seen the end of bear market rallies. Why might that be the case?
8. How might this debt ceiling issue impact the markets?
9. There are two major European fashion-cosmetic stocks on your number 1 list this week. They are LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY - Free Report) and L’OREAL (LRLCY - Free Report) . Then there’s also Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, with the market picture.
With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.