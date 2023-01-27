Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

