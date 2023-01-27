In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
United Overseas’ shares gained 18.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Everbridge’s shares gained 17.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Impinj, Inc. (PI - Free Report) : This company which operates a cloud connectivity platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Impinj’s shares gained 7.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
