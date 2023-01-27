In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.88 compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BAE Systems plc (BAESY - Free Report) : This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) : This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
