Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

Woori Bank (WF - Free Report) : This Seoul, South Korea-based commercial banking services company that offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.21%.

PLDT (PHI - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.54%, compared with the industry average of 1.46%.

Orix Corp Ads (IX - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

