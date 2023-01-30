In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Orix Corp Ads (IX) - free report >>
Woori Bank (WF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Orix Corp Ads (IX) - free report >>
Woori Bank (WF) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:
Woori Bank (WF - Free Report) : This Seoul, South Korea-based commercial banking services company that offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.
Woori Bank Price and Consensus
Woori Bank price-consensus-chart | Woori Bank Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.21%.
Woori Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)
Woori Bank dividend-yield-ttm | Woori Bank Quote
PLDT (PHI - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.
PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus
PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.54%, compared with the industry average of 1.46%.
PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote
Orix Corp Ads (IX - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus
Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Orix Corp Ads Dividend Yield (TTM)
Orix Corp Ads dividend-yield-ttm | Orix Corp Ads Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens